2024 marks Karma Automotive's 10th anniversary as the "only US ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer." The statement is as controversial as the brand's tumultuous past, and the newest car rehashes an older design. Gyesera is an evolution of the GSe-6, a fully electric sedan revealed in 2021. The GSe-6 had a design reminiscent of the plug-in hybrid Revero launched in 2016, which superseded the short-lived Fisker Karma introduced in 2011.

The Gyesera wants to be more than just a remix as Karma President Marques McCammon told Automotive News almost all body panels are new compared to the Revero. Only a section of the rear quarter panels has been carried over, but even so, we can all agree the styling looks familiar. The body is made from a combination of aluminum and carbon fiber on a spaceframe chassis made from aluminum.

Karma Gyesera

Changes have been made to about 85 percent of the car, added McCammon. Karma Vice President, Global Design Michelle Christensen goes as far as to say it's "the most badass GT on the road." The new Gyesera is 199.9 inches long, 78.9 inches wide, and 52.4 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 124.4 inches. To put those numbers into perspective, it's 3.9 inches longer and 1.6 inches wider than a Tesla Model S but rides 4.5 inches lower to the ground.

The rear-wheel-drive Karma Gyesera aims to deliver 590 horsepower and 693 pound-feet (940 Newton-meters) of torque to enable a 0-60 mph run in less than 4.2 seconds and a top speed of over 135 mph (217 km/h). The specs sheet reveals a curb weight of 5,300 pounds (2,404 kilograms). Mind you, these are preliminary figures based on simulations and early testing, so the numbers could change until production starts. There's a 120-kWh battery pack with enough juice for over 250 miles, but the range is also a projection.

Karma Automotive intends to start production before the end of this year but doesn't rule out an early 2025 market launch. The electric sedan will be a limited-run affair since only approximately 2,000 units will be made during a production run of four or five years.

It's going to cost between $175,000 and $225,000, according to Automotive News. That's going to make it a lot more expensive than a Tesla Model S (from $74,990), a Porsche Taycan (from $99,400), a Mercedes EQS (from $104,400), or an Audi E-Tron GT (from $106,500).

Introduced this weekend at the Amelia Island Concours, the Gyesera can already be preordered for $5,000. The new sedan follows last year's introduction of the Kaveya electric coupe slated to go on sale in the final quarter of 2025 as the brand's flagship car. Meanwhile, an updated plug-in hybrid Revero is expected to hit the assembly line in Q3 2024.