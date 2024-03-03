The Ioniq 5 doesn't really need a facelift since it still looks like a concept even though it has been in production for three years. Nevertheless, Hyundai's first dedicated electric car is getting a nip and tuck for 2024 in South Korea, with other regions to follow shortly. Let's take a look at what has changed because the updates are subtle.

Going forward, an N Line version will bridge the gap between the regular Ioniq 5 trim levels and the high-performance N. It follows the strategy used by Hyundai for its conventionally powered models by adopting a slightly sportier-looking body kit without extra performance. The all-show-without-extra-go flavor has different bumpers, side skirts, and 20-inch wheels in a fresh design. You can easily figure out which is which by the "fangs" at the front and the "N Line" badge on the grille.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (South Korean market)

11 Photos

Hyundai is also giving the standard Ioniq 5 a nip and tuck with a mildly updated grille and reshaped bumpers. While the width, height, and wheelbase are carried over, the EV is 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) longer after remodeling the bumpers. In addition, the rear spoiler has been widened by 50 mm (1.97 in) and there are newly designed wheels to choose from. Oh, there's finally a rear wiper – a feature we saw coming since the Ioniq 5 N already has it.

The interior may seem more of the same but Hyundai is giving it more buttons. Much like the Tucson has additional physical controls, the Ioniq 5 gets extra shortcuts to often-used features. There's a row of buttons to quickly turn on the heated and ventilated front seats, the heated steering wheel, and the parking assist function. You can find the controls at the top of the Universal Island, which is marketing jargon for the sliding central console.

There are other changes in that area since the wireless charging pad is more accessible after bringing it closer to the driver and front passenger. It sits to the left of the cup holders, which are now vertically arranged. Hyundai also tweaked the climate controls on the dashboard and put interactive pixel lights on the steering wheel.

Step up to the N Line version and you get extra goodies such as sports seats, a black headliner, red stitching, two-tone upholstery, and a different look for the steering wheel and dashboard. Owners will be able to remotely fold the second row of seats

Elsewhere, the new-ish Ioniq 5 has a revamped infotainment with over-the-air updates, upgraded safety tech, reinforced doors and B-pillars, and higher body stiffness. Hyundai changed the dampers to reduce vibrations felt in the steering wheel and it doubled the reinforcements at the back and underneath the car to lower noise. Moreover, the rear motor has extra sound insulation than before for a quieter cabin. Inherited from the Ioniq 5 N, the regular model now has the bigger 84-kWh battery pack, up from 77.4 kWh.

The updated Ioniq 5 and the new Ioniq 5 N Line will go on sale this month in South Korea before arriving in global markets later in 2024.