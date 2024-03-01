We don't get Skodas in the United States, and by "we," I mean my fellow American colleagues and the majority of Motor1's audience. I am fortunate enough to be living in Europe, where Skodas are a common sight on every street corner. The company's flagship model is the Superb, but this one is no ordinary version of the Czech range-topper.

A previous-generation model in the wagon body style, this pre-facelift Superb hides an Audi secret under its hood. While Skoda sold the car exclusively with four-cylinder engines, this green machine ups the cylinder count to five. Yes, it has a 2.5 TFSI unit from an Audi RS3. The engine from Ingolstadt makes about 400 horsepower in stock form, already a healthy boost of 120 hp compared to the most potent Superb offered by Skoda during this generation.

The inline-five has been massaged to deliver a bonkers 720 hp and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque, therefore turning an otherwise mundane midsize wagon into an absolute rocket. The sleeper family estate was pushed hard on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn where it needed just 3.32 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h).

As if that wasn't impressive enough, it completed the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) sprint in 6.06 seconds, achieving a 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) run in just 9.38 seconds. The quarter-mile took 10.77 seconds. Flat out, it almost reached the magical 300 km/h (186 mph) mark. You can see the speedometer just gave up after 260 km/h (162 mph), refusing to go any higher.

Back when emissions regulations weren't as strict, Skoda was selling the Superb with more than four cylinders. The first-generation model since the Volkswagen Group took over had V6 gasoline and diesel engines while its successor had a 3.6-liter VR6. The original Superb offered during the 1930s and 1940s had a big ol' 4.0-liter V8 as well as a variety of inline-sixes.

In 2024, the recently launched Superb is a four-banger affair, topping out at 265 horsepower for the most potent model of the lot. Sadly, Skoda has never offered a high-performance RS version but this guy built one for himself by cramming in an RS3 engine.

It's a perfect all-rounder since it's fast, practical, spacious, and has decent tech, without shoving huge screens in your face. The styling won't set your pulse racing but in the age of overdesigned cars, the typically understated Skodas are deemed as classy by some folks, yours truly included.