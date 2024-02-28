Distracted driving remains a major issue in the US. Taking your eyes off the road for just a second can result in disaster, which happened to one Oregon driver who launched their car off a 200-foot embankment, according to the Oregon State Police.

Dashcam footage published below captured the moment when a 2023 Honda CR-V left the road, driving straight through a curve and into a short runoff. The SUV didn’t stop, launching into the air and disappearing from the frame with its nose pointing down into the void.

The driver survived the crash, but Oregon State Police told Motor1 in an email that the driver sustained moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. OSP posted on Facebook that the driver extricated themselves from the Honda. Rescuers deployed a rope system to carry the driver up the hill, where an ambulance was waiting to take the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Monday, February 26, at 10:42 a.m. in Clackamas County on Highway 224 southeast of Portland. Motor1 requested the police report, but it hasn’t been completed yet. The driver did not receive a citation for the accident.