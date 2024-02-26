Subaru has filed trademarks for 12 new names with the US Patent and Trademark Office for "automobiles and structural parts and fittings therefor." The terms could be used for future off-road vehicles, trim levels, packages—or just so nobody else tries to trademark them.

Many of them could fit alongside or replace Subaru's "Wilderness" nameplate, which is currently used for the brand's most rugged models. But we can't get our heads around some of the others:

Accomplice

Everguide

Everpass

Getaway

Highroad

Hightrail

Outsider

Trailhead

Trailseeker

Trailwind

Viewfinder

A lot of these names are pretty silly; what is an Everguide, anyway? Viewfinder has us nostalgic for that toy we all had as kids and both Getaway and Accomplice sound too much like blockbuster crime thrillers directed by Michael Bay.

Hightrail, Outsider, Trailhead, and Trailseeker are certainly better. Those names wouldn't look that off-putting on the backside of a Crosstrek or Outback—at least, not any more off-putting than the term Wilderness. And they certainly fit in with Subaru's outdoor aesthetic.

But it's unclear exactly what the brand would use these names for, or if any of them will actually reach production. Automakers often file trademarks like this and never use any of the names mentioned. But who knows, maybe in the next decade you'll be driving around in a BRZ Getaway or an Ascent Viewfinder.