The Ford SuperVan 4.2 EV chalked up a few more records to add to the one-off model's already impressive resume by setting a blistering pace around the Mount Panorama circuit this past weekend. It now holds the titles for the quickest closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle, and commercial model around the 3.85-mile course that hosts the Bathurst 500 race.

The SuperVan 4.2's record-setting lap was 1 minute and 56.3247 seconds. To put this time into perspective, Mercedes touted setting a new fastest time earlier during the Bathurst 500 festivities when a specially modified AMG GT3 went around the circuit in 1:56.605, 0.2803 seconds slower than Ford's electric van.

The SuperVan 4.2 was driven to the finish line by Two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Romain Dumas. He's no stranger to scoring achievements like this, including setting the fastest times at courses like the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Nürburgring Nordschleife, and Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb in the Volkswagen I.D. R.

Last year, Dumas and the SuperVan 4.2 set a new record in the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb's Open Class by completing the 12.5-mile course in 8:47.682 to beat the previous quickest time of 9:24.433. The company also went to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the SuperVan 4.0.

The SuperVan 4.2 is an evolution of the earlier 4.0 version, with a new carbon-fiber front splitter and rear spoiler to increase downforce. The three electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear – make a total of over 1,400 horsepower. The design is based roughly on the Ford e-Transit Custom, but the overhauled rear with massive openings in the bodywork are unlike anything you'd see on the road.

The SuperVan 4.2 will also be on display at the Adelaide Festival of Speed from March 15 through 17. Then, it'll be at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix later in the month.

"We do have more plans for it, but for the time being, these are confidential, but you can be sure we have some exciting ideas," Ford Performance spokesperson Jay Ward told Motor1 in a statement.

