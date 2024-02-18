The BMW M1 is a legendary sports car that few can own. BMW only made 399 for the road between 1978 and 1981—and they are expensive to buy today. But if you have the cash, RM Sotheby’s has a special pristine example heading to auction on March 1.

According to the listing, this is one of only three M1s finished in silver Polaris metallic. The cabin is believed to feature the original interior, which has black leather seats with fabric inserts.

BMW built this M1 on February 23, 1981, and delivered it to an official BMW dealer in France on March 27, 1981. The car then headed to Japan in 1983, remaining there until it was exported to Belgium in 2006. It arrived in the US in 2016, but it had some repairs performed prior to that.

In 2013, it received a new clutch, and a year later, it was repainted with the factory-correct color by the founder of the BMW M1 club. The car has had its odometer replaced and has driven fewer than 10,688 total miles.

Powering the M1 is the 3.5-liter six-cylinder that produces 273 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The coupe is capable of reaching 162 miles per hour.

The car comes with a BMW Classic certificate confirming its specifications and the original M1-branded suitcase. It also has the manuals, the tool kit, and copies of photos of its time in Japan and Europe. RM Sotheby’s estimates it could sell for $750,000 tod $950,000.