The Spanish automaker SEAT is moving away from mainstream car-making to take a new role with its parent company, the Volkswagen Group. But back in the 1980s the brand was making some seriously cool cars. This Ibiza is a perfect example, using design by Giorgetto Giugiaro's Italdesign and an engine developed with help from Porsche. The one you see here has been parked in a derelict barn in Hungary for at least 10 years. But thanks with a small amount of work it was able to run once more.

Robery Petyko, who runs the Old Skull Garage YouTube channel, told Motor1 that a buddy tipped him off about this hidden 1991 Ibiza. The hatchback has been in the same Hungarian town for over 20 years. "The lady who used it last is a teacher who just used it for local runs," he said. When she got a new car, friends let her park this old SEAT in their barn. It was only in this video where the little hatchback left the barn for the first time.

The first-gen Ibiza debuted in 1984, which was before VW took control over SEAT in 1986. Giugiaro based the design on his rejected proposal for the second-gen VW Golf. The aesthetics included a large greenhouse that brought lots of light into the cabin. Three- and five-door variants were available.

Porsche helped engineer the 1.2-, 1.5-, and 1.7-liter four-cylinder engines available in the Ibiza. SEAT wanted to tout its relationship with the famous German brand, so the company agreed to pay a royalty to prominently display "System Porsche" on the cylinder head.

The Ibiza was a massive success for SEAT. The company sold 1,342,001 of them from 1984 to 1993. Then, a Chinese automaker sold a version for that market from 1999 to 2008.

The one in this video has the 1.5-liter engine. After checking the condition of the spark plugs and oil, Robert pours some gasoline down the carb to see if the powerplant runs. It starts immediately but only idles for a moment. At first the fuel pump doesn't work, but Petyko gets it going eventually.

Petyko told us the original owner's son took the Ibiza home following the filming of this video. The plan is to make the car roadworthy again. With old cars disappearing from the road everyday, we're glad to hear there's one classic on its way back to the limelight.