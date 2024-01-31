A new Bugatti rarely happens. Not counting derivatives, the company based in Molsheim has only launched two models in the Volkswagen Group era. The Veyron introduced in 2005 and the Chiron in 2016. In 2024, we're finally getting a new car. Well, one-percenters are.

With juicy rumors floating around forums about what sort of engine the new car is going to have, we had to ask Bugatti what's what. Predictably, the company denied commenting on speculation. However, Head of Communications Nicole Auger did tell us the wraps will be coming off sometime in the middle of the year.

The only information that has been confirmed so far is that it'll still have an internal combustion engine, but not the W16. The quad-turbo 8.0-liter monster is being retired as the Mistral roadster and the track-only Bolide are the final models to employ the powerhouse. What will come after it?

There are conflicting reports since some claim it will be a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 developed by Cosworth while others speculate it's going to be a smaller engine, such as the Lamborghini Revuelto's V12 or the VW Group's V8. There's also the distinct possibility it'll be a completely new engine. Whatever the case may be, it has been confirmed by company officials the next Bugatti will be a hybrid.

Previously, Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said we'll be "astonished" by the follow-up to the Chiron. He went on to mention the new model will receive never-before-seen features and a "heavily electrified" powertrain based around "a very attractive combustion engine." Former Bugatti Director of Design, Achim Anscheidt, said last year the car is going to be "even more amazing" than the Mistral:

"It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms of innovation, in terms of unexpectedness. It's going to blow people out of the water completely, and it's a true joy to work on this."

Bugatti has been working on the car's design since 2021. It's worth noting the upcoming hybrid hypercar was the last vehicle penned by Achim Anscheidt who retired in 2023 after nearly two decades at the helm of Bugatti design. Frank Heyl is now in charge of drawing future vehicles.

While the Chiron was a heavily revised Veyron, the new Bugatti is said to ride on a new chassis. Rumor has it the car could end up even more exclusive than its predecessors, which had a production run of 500 units for the Chiron and only 450 units for the Veyron. As shared by Mate Rimac on Instagram, the new model was shown behind closed doors back in November 2023.

The preview took place during a meeting with company partners held at the firm’s office in Berlin. Curiously, there were two cars hiding under the covers. Although the world premiere is only several months away, deliveries to customers are not going to start until 2026. The French marque has its hands full by wrapping up production of the Mistral and Bolide, which are limited to 99 and 40 units, respectively. In the meantime, it recently delivered the last "standard" Chiron.