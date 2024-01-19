BMW unveiled the 3.0 CSL as its most powerful six-cylinder car back in November 2022 when it also announced it would build just 50 individually numbered cars. The company didn’t reveal details regarding the vehicle’s price and regional availability at the time but it was more than obvious that it would become the brand’s most expensive product. If you missed the chance to place an order, one German luxury car dealer can help you fix that mistake now.

Luxury Cars Hamburg has listed 1 of the 50 units of the sports car for sale with a price of €1,249 million, which is around $1.35 million with the current exchange rates. Is this more than the vehicle’s factory price? There’s no exact answer to that question but word on the street is the automaker originally wanted more than $800,000 for each of the cars, meaning that someone is most likely looking for a quick profit.

Considering the car’s current mileage of just 25 kilometers (16 miles), it is probably safe to assume this car has never been driven on public roads for more than just a few minutes. The ad says the coupe has had just one previous owner further fueling our theory that this 3.0 CSL was bought as an investment rather than a vehicle for regular use or as a part of a collection.

The ad doesn't list the vehicle’s full equipment and specification but, as our colleagues and friends at BMW Blog point out, all cars were assembled to the exact same configuration. The exterior was finished in Alpine White with a special M livery as a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL from 1970. Each of the 50 cars had a six-speed manual gearbox and an upgraded 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 560 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque.

BMW used special production methods to assemble the limited-edition model, including unique beading and welding processes for the wheel arches, which are significantly wider than the stock M4 upon which the new 3.0 CSL is based. A dedicated workstation at the Dingolfing’s paint shop was responsible for the exterior finish. The final assembly was performed at a craft workshop set up specifically for the model in Moosthenning, an external site also operated by BMW.