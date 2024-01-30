After many months of camouflaged prototype sightings, the updated Audi Q7 is here. Audi of Europe has taken the wraps off the company's latest person-carrier, with plans to start deliveries on the other side of the pond later this quarter.

The new Q7 is a big facelift rather than an all-new model. That's noteworthy because the current Q7 is getting along in years, having debuted way back in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Flash forward to 2024, and we get a revised front clip with a new version of Audi's Singleframe grille. It's as big as ever, brandishing a thick surround with an octagon-themed pattern within. The lower fascia has redesigned corner vents with a vertical orientation, and while the LED headlights look largely the same, HD Matrix lights with laser light and customizable features are optional.

Audi says the lights are a first for the Q7, offering expanded vision with a laser diode for each light. It activates with high beams at speeds above 43 mph, working with 24 LEDs to "significantly" increase the high beam range. Up close, the new Q7 also gains optional customization features for the daytime running lights. Drivers can choose one of four lighting signatures, and that applies to updated LED taillights as well. Whether these upgrades make it to North America – where US regulations continue to cause trouble for the latest active lighting tech – remains to be seen.

The base model now gains standard-issue contrast stitching, 19-inch wheels, the gloss package with aluminum roof rails, and a rearview camera with parking assist plus. Step into option-land and you'll find nine decorative inlays available to deck out the greenhouse, which carries over unchanged. Three new exterior colors are offered – Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red – and new wheel options are available, ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

In the tech department, apps from third-party providers are available for the first time, so you can use things like Spotify directly through the Q7's infotainment system. New driver-assist features include various warning displays for the virtual cockpit, such as changing lanes and distance warnings, among others.

The powertrain setups are also familiar, with folks across the pond getting a 3.0-liter diesel in two tunes for 228 or 282 horsepower, a gas-burning V6 making 335 hp, and a 500-hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 for the performance-focused SQ7 trim. The SQ7 also gives you more black trim, oval exhaust tips at the back, a chin spoiler at the front, and the capability to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds.

Gallery: 2025 Audi Q7

41 Photos

An Audi USA spokesperson declined to share details on mechanical changes, pricing, or a delivery timeline for US-bound units when reached by Motor1, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what's in store for buyers on our side of the world. European shoppers will be able to buy the new Q7 as a 2024 model with a starting price of 79,300 euros. Expect that model year to switch to 2025 once the car makes its way Stateside.