Porsche CFO believes sales of new cars with combustion engines could continue in the European Union after 2035, and Lincoln is cutting 100 dealers in the United States this year.

Porsche Thinks The Combustion Engine Could Survive Beyond 2035 in The EU

Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke attended the world premiere of the Macan EV this week in Singapore where he let it slip the combustion engine's future might not be as dark as claimed. Speaking with Automotive News Europe, the company's CFO said: "There's a lot of discussions right now around the end of the combustion engine. I think it could be delayed."

He was referring to the sales ban on new cars with combustion engines in the European Union from 2035. For the sake of clarity, the ban refers to cars that generate emissions, so in theory, hydrogen-burning combustion engines or ones that run on synthetic fuels could be allowed. In March 2023, Reuters reported on the European Commission's draft to allow sales of new ICE cars after 2035 provided the vehicles run on climate neutral fuels.

Later in September, the news agency followed-up with a story about another draft demanding automakers to demonstrate that their cars can run entirely on e-fuels that are carbon neutral.

In the case of Porsche, the Zuffenhausen-based marque projects more than 80 percent of cars delivered globally annually will be EVs by 2030. In the meantime, a gas model will be prematurely retired in the European Union where the first-generation Macan will cease to exist later this year due to upcoming cybersecurity regulations. The fully electric, second-generation model will indirectly take its place, but at a much higher price tag.

Lincoln Will Remove 100 Dealers In The US This Year

Ford's luxury brand will be streamlining its dealer network in the United States furthermore this year. After deleting 100 dealers last year, another 100 will be cut in 2024. That means Lincoln is going to have approximately 400 showrooms by the end of the year.

Most dealers are joined at the hip with a Ford store. Speaking with Automotive News, Lincoln President Dianne Craig said Lincoln retailers that agree with the buyout will receive in exchange additional Ford inventory. Another perk will be to offer incentive plans for returning customers.

In 2023, Buick, another American luxury brand, nearly halved its dealer footprint, concluding the year with approximately 1,000 showrooms. Parent company General Motors has compelled Buick dealerships to decide on whether to invest in EV tooling and training or accept a buyout. Buick ended 2023 with 47 percent fewer dealers compared to the beginning of the year.