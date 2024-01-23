Toyota has registered a GR GT logo, and Mazda is continuing production of the 6 sedan even after the model's Japan exit.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

In January 2022, Toyota took everyone by surprise with the GR GT3 concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Later the same year, patent images of the same sports car emerged via the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at a production version without the big wing. By then, Toyota had already confirmed the start of development. Fast forward to January 2024, the same EUIPO website now lists an interesting GR GT logo.

Auto Guide discovered the trademark, which was filed on January 19. We've attached it here to a patent image of the GR GT3. The million-dollar question is: Does Toyota intend to use the logo for a sports car? There are other plausible scenarios, the first being it's destined to be the branding for an upcoming race car. Last year, Toyota WEC team director Rob Leupen told our sister site Motorsport.com the GR GT3 will compete in WEC in Europe from 2026.

During the same interview, he also declared "The date [2026] is in alignment with the road car side, which is following the philosophy of Toyota to have a motorsport-bred car on the road. This is moving forward at the moment." He went on to confirm the street-legal car would likely carry the Lexus badge, so a road-going model is unlikely to be called the Toyota GR GT. That's provided the head honchos haven't had a change of heart.

Toyota GR GT3 Concept

Arguably the most exciting possibility that springs to mind is we're finally getting a production version of the GR Super Sport hypercar with over 1,000 horsepower. However, that car is already five years old, having been introduced at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Whatever the case may be, expect a duo of performance vehicles from Toyota and Lexus, one for the track and the other for the road.

The Mazda6 Refuses To Die

2023 Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition

After discontinuing the 6 in the United States in 2021 and the United Kingdom in 2023, Mazda is pulling the plug on the midsize sedan/wagon duo in Japan. Although production for the domestic market is ending in mid-April, the aging car will continue to be built for export markets.

According to a company spokesperson interviewed by Car Expert, the 6 will also remain in production in Vietnam. The Mazda6 is one of the oldest cars on sale, having been around in its third generation since 2012. Despite reaching the venerable age of 12 when life cycles typically last 6-7 years, the vehicle will soldier on for the time being. The firm's Australian branch confirmed the 6 is sticking around Down Under.

As for a next-gen car, Mazda has ruled out using its new rear-wheel-drive platform. When it announced the 6's demise in Japan last week, it said the CX lineup of SUVs can fill the void. We all know that's not actually true since there are people out there that would much rather have a sedan or a wagon.