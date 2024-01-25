Porsche just revealed the new, second-generation Macan, and it's all electric. It seems like a bold move for Porsche, going EV with its best-selling model, but the company is hedging its bets. A Porsche spokesperson confirmed to Motor1 that the gas model will live on in the US for the foreseeable future.

As previously reported, the spokesperson also confirmed that internal-combustion Macan sales will end in Europe as a result of a new cybersecurity law coming into effect in July. Being one of the oldest products in Porsche's portfolio, the automaker would need to develop a new electrical architecture to make the internal-combustion Macan compliant. A prohibitively expensive endeavor, especially when you consider the investment made into the electric Macan.

In the US, cars don't need to meet these new requirements. That means Porsche can sell the internal-combustion Macan here, and the spokesperson tells us it will do so for as long as there's market demand and regulations allow. But, Porsche won't update the car from its current form.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV New US Photos

32 Photos

US dealers are understandably apprehensive about the new Macan. The small SUV is typically the top-selling model in this country, and the most affordable new Porsche available. With demand for electric cars slowing and the electric Macan carrying a base price over $18,000 higher than its predecessor, it's obvious why Porsche wants to keep internal-combustion Macan sales going.

Internal-combustion Macan sales will continue in other markets, too. The UK, which is no longer part of the European Union, for instance. This regulation doesn't affect sales of the 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne, which all use new electrical architectures and comply with the law. As of right now, it's unclear if the new law would affect 718 sales, so we've asked Porsche to clarify.