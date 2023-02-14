Listen to this article

Deliveries of the BMW M3 Touring only began in December 2022, so there aren't many of them on the road. There's one car fewer in Switzerland, too, because this wrecked example is now for sale. The seller is asking 72,999 Swiss francs ($79,573 at current exchange rates). For comparison, the speedy wagon starts at 128,800 Swiss francs ($140,223) there.

As the photos show, this M3 Touring wasn't just in a minor fender bender. The entire front end is smashed, and the fascia is mostly gone, except for a small section on the driver's side. The passenger-side headlight is absent. The hood is heavily bent. Judging by the extent of the damage, the driver must have hit something while traveling at a decent speed.

Other than the considerable front-end damage, the rest of the car looks fine. A buyer could salvage things like the wheels, exhaust tips, and other components.

Inside, the airbags are deployed. The seller puts a bunch of the broken front-end pieces into the backseat. Those components don't look salvageable, though.

When in drivable condition, unlike this one, the M3 Touring packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts or 510 metric hp) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox works with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and there's a mode for sending all the output to the rear wheels.

BMW reports the M3 Touring can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The stock top speed is 155 mph (249 kph). The optional M Driver's Package increases that figure to 174 mph (280 kph).

Inside, the M3 Touring has a different layout than the sedan. A single bezel holds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. With the rear seats down, there's 53.3 cubic feet (1,509 liters) of cargo space.

BMW plans to sell the M3 Touring in Europe, parts of Asia, and Australia. The company has no intention to offer it in the United States and China.

