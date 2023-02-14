Listen to this article

Only 50 units of the new BMW 3.0 CSL will be made in commemoration of the M brand's 50th anniversary. It's an ultra-limited vehicle, needless to say, capturing the interest of many car enthusiasts around the world since its launch in November last year. Among the 50 units manufactured, unit 41/50 will be sold in Spain.

To handle the sale of the BMW 3.0 CSL, BMW Iberica will manage the transaction through a private auction system. Soulauto Inversiones SL, a company that specializes in this form of sale, will assist BMW Iberica in managing the sales process for this unit in Spain and Portugal.

The purpose of this private auction system is to ensure that all interested parties have the same opportunity to purchase the car. Any money collected above the recommended retail price will be donated to a charitable cause, which will be announced at a later time.

Beyond the sports coupe's iconic look, the BMW 3.0 CSL boasts the most powerful straight-six engine ever used in a road-legal M car. The drive system with M TwinPower Turbo technology, developed exclusively for the BMW 3.0 CSL, generates a maximum power of 560 horsepower (412 kilowatts).

To bid in the auction, interested buyers must register on the SoulAuto platform via a dedicated link on the BMW Spain website. They will then be contacted with all the necessary information and requirements to guarantee the legitimacy of their intention to purchase the vehicle. Participants must also be verified BMW M customers to participate in the auction.





The auction started today, February 14, 2023, and will last for two weeks. The last possible day for bidding will be on February 28.

And then, there's the question of price. The starting price of the BMW 3.0 CSL in Spain is 605,000 euros (around $650,263 at the current exchange rates) excluding taxes. This will be equivalent to approximately 800,000 euros (~$860,000) including VAT and registration tax. We'll know by the end of the month how much this ultra-rare Bimmer will cost but considering the nameplate's renown all over the world, we expect a pretty penny.