Well, color us intrigued. The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon is all set for later this week, and it'll be the venue where Nissan is going to unveil a new Nismo. The model's identity is shrouded in mystery for the time being, but we do know it's a road-going vehicle with an "electrified" setup.

Some automakers use that word to denote pure EVs while others refer to plug-in hybrids. Judging by the shadowy teaser, we're tempted to believe this new Nismo will fall into the former category. The visible shapes seemingly indicate the performance model is based on the Ariya. It wouldn't be the first Nismo-branded SUV since the Patrol Nismo has been on sale in the Middle East since 2015. Come to think of it, the Juke Nismo predates it by a couple of years.

Nissan Ariya Nismo Spy Photos

The fact we've seen plenty of spy shots of an amped-up Ariya adds credence to our belief the electric SUV is getting the Nismo treatment. This prototype spotted last November juicing up from a Tesla charging station near the Nürburgring had a sportier body kit hiding in plain sight. It sat lower to the road courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup and was equipped with 20-inch wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The most obvious change was at the back where the tailgate was rocking a chunky spoiler.

Technical specifications are not available at the moment of writing, but Nissan could be looking to pump up the output figures beyond what's currently available. In its most potent guise, the dual-motor Ariya has 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. It does 0 to 60 mph in as little as 4.8 seconds, so it's no slouch. However, the Tesla Model Y Performance and Kia EV6 GT are both a lot more powerful and quicker.

We will know what's hiding in this shadowy image later this week when the wraps come off. The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon takes place Friday through Sunday, and Nissan will livestream the new Nismo's debut on January 12 at 10 AM local time. That works out to January 11 at 8 PM EST.

The new model will share the spotlight at TAS with the 2024 GT-R Nismo and a limited-run 2024 Skyline Nismo.