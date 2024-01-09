Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast announced on Tuesday plans to bring its adorable all-electric VF 3 SUV to the United States, a spokesperson confirmed to Motor1. The US-bound VF 3 will have a targeted EPA-rated range of 125 miles, with early reservations opening later this year.

The VF 3 made its global debut six months ago in Vietnam. Described by VinFast as a "mini-eSUV," its small, upright proportions and two-door, four-seat layout make it ideal for tight city streets. Think of it sort of like an all-electric Suzuki Jimny. It packs a similarly blocky design and standard 16-inch wheels.

Inside the VF 3 you'll find a 10.0-inch infotainment screen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The second row folds to make room for a maximum 19.4 cubic feet of storage space — perfect for hauling lots of stuff to places you wouldn't be able to fit a full-size SUV.

VinFast has yet to release power numbers, performance figures, or drivetrain details for the VF 3, but the little SUV is offered in two trims in Vietnam: Eco and Plus, each equipped with a single electric motor. It's not clear right now what sorts of features either of those trims come with, or if they'll be offered to American customers. It's entirely possible the company could reengineer the VF 3 for our market with new features and different motors.

Deliveries of the VF 3 are set to begin in Vietnam in the third quarter of 2024. VinFast says it's taking early reservations for prospective buyers in the US later this year, adding that it'll release details on a timeline for US production in the near future.

Photos: Tim Levin For Motor1