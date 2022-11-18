Listen to this article

Amid the many new vehicle debuts at the 2022 LA Auto Show are two small SUVs from VinFast. The Vietnam-based electric brand is showcasing its VF 6 and VF 7 alongside the larger VF 8 and three-row VF 9, both of which debuted in the US last year.

Technically speaking, the VF 6 and VF 7 also debuted previously, appearing this year at the Paris Motor Show. Their arrival this week in LA mark the pair's official reveal for North America, though VinFast doesn't say when they will be available. Pricing also isn't mentioned thus far, though presumably, they will slot below the VF 8 which starts at $42,200 plus a battery subscription, or $57,000 with the full battery price included. Don't worry, we'll explain that better in a minute.

We do know the VF 6 is available with 176 horsepower (130 kilowatts) in Eco trim, or 201 hp (150 kW) in Plus trim. The VF 7 matches that with 201 hp in its base Eco trim, but jumps to 349 hp (260 kW) for the Plus. It's also the only trim of the bunch to offer all-wheel drive, with the others turning just the front wheels. Plus trim levels get vegan leather interior and panoramic glass roofs, and they all feature five-passenger seating. Whereas Pininfarina designed the VF 8 and VF 9, Torino Design is responsible for the smaller models. Range estimates or recharge speeds aren't yet available.

Now, about that pricing structure. VinFast offers buyers a choice of either purchasing the vehicle with the full cost of the battery included (the higher price) or with a monthly subscription for battery use (the lower price).

It's a novel approach to reducing the cost of an EV, though the subscription for the VF 8 still runs $169 per month. The VF 9 is even more at $219 per month, and that's for just the battery. However, the subscription covers all battery maintenance and provides a replacement once the charging capability drops below 70 percent.

