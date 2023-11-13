Time sure flies when you consider it has been nearly a year since Ford introduced the ultimate version of its mid-engine supercar. In early December 2022, the Blue Oval surprised us all when it unleashed the GT Mk IV developed exclusively for the track. The V6 EcoBoost beast has finally made its public debut at the Velocity Invitational event at the Sonoma Raceway in California where attendees had the pleasure of seeing the uncorked GT in action.

It's an evolution of the Mk II launched in mid-2019 for $1.2 million but this one is even more expensive as it has an eye-watering sticker price of $1.7 million. Despite its astronomical price tag, Ford has more orders than the 67 units it intends to produce, so the lucky future owners are being hand-picked.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV

While its predecessor packed a 730-horsepower punch, the last of the GT breed delivers a massive 800 hp. However, it didn't use the full power during its first public outing as Scott Maxwell, Multimatic Development Driver, started the out lap in engine mode 1 with 500 hp and switched to mode 2 with 700 hp.

He explains that because the track is twisty and has narrow corners, it wasn't the right venue to use engine mode 3 that would've unlocked the full 800 hp. Scott Maxwell took YouTuber Shmee on a tour of the GT Mk IV with its stripped-out cabin, full roll cage, and a pair of bucket seats. Assembled by hand in Canada by Multimatic, the track-only supercar has a carbon fiber longtail body with an elongated wheelbase to honor the original 1967 legend that won 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While the aformentioned Mk II had a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission adapted from the road car, the Mk IV uses a bespoke six-speed Xtrac racing transmission for even quicker gear shifts. For a car that has an engine with the letters "eco" in it, this twin-turbo EcoBoost sure sounds impressively loud. It's worth noting the Mk IV has Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers, Michelin racing slicks, and generates 2,400 pounds (1,088 kilograms) of downforce at 150 mph (241 km/h).

It makes so much downforce that if "feels stuck to the ground in a straight line," according to Scott Maxwell. He goes on to say, "it almost kills the sensation of speed" when you're doing close to 186 mph (300 km/h) because the car feels solid and "pinned to the ground." Shmee had the opportunity to ride shotgun in the GT's swan song, and boy, the car seems to be an absolute track animal.