Mazda's rear-wheel-drive onslaught started a year ago with the CX-90, a seven-seat SUV built on a completely new platform. A CX-70 sans the third row was supposed to debut before the end of 2023 but that didn't happen. After being delayed, the newcomer is about to break cover. The Zoom-Zoom company quietly announced on its Canadian website when we'll see the family hauler: January 30 at 11 AM EST.

Despite being just a few weeks away from its premiere, the CX-70 has yet to be spotted testing as a camouflaged prototype. This absence might be attributed to its anticipated resemblance to the CX-90. In a February 2023 official document released by Mazda, it was stated that the upcoming SUV would be a "two-row model with the same body as the CX-90." From this announcement, we can infer that it will maintain the same size but feature a larger cargo area by eliminating the third row.

2024 Mazda CX-90

Recent filings with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) all but confirm that the CX-70 will utilize the same powertrains as the CX-90. Customers will have the option to choose between a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six or a smaller 2.5-liter four-cylinder, with the latter forming part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Both options are expected to feature the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The larger engine is reportedly available in two states of tune, a scenario not surprising given that the six-cylinder is offered in the CX-90 with 340 hp and 369 lb-ft, as well as a lesser version rated at 280 hp and 332 lb-ft. Mazda has engineered both variants of the 3.3-liter unit with a mild-hybrid setup.

The smaller four-cylinder is a naturally aspirated mill working in conjunction with an electric motor, resulting in a combined output of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft from the plug-in hybrid setup. Positioned between the combustion engine and the transmission, the electric motor draws power from a 17.8-kWh battery pack.

Pricing for the two-row model is expected to be fairly consistent with the three-row variant. The base CX-90 starts at $39,595, while the plug-in hybrid variant is priced from $49,945. All of them have AWD as standard.

Unfortunately, the possibility of a next-generation Mazda6 utilizing this RWD-based platform has been ruled out. The aging midsize sedan is still on sale in certain regions, having exited the US market after the 2021 model year.