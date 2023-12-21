Luxury automaker Genesis reveals the US pricing and packaging details for the upgraded 2024 G70 sport sedan. With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,625 with destination fees included, the model is slightly more expensive than last year but the price hike is accompanied by a more powerful base engine.

Last year, the G70 had a starting price of $40,525 with tax, title, license, and destination charges included for the base variant with a 2.0-liter turbo engine. That engine is replaced with a more powerful 2.5-liter turbo for the 2024 with a peak output of 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. This represents an increase of 48 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque compared to last year.

As standard, the 2024 G70 2.5T features the company’s Highway Driving Assist safety and driver assistance features. Other notable updates include a touch-type climate control display and a frameless rear-view mirror. Design improvements inside the cabin extend to multi-function switches, new door and console garnish patterns, tweaked air vents, cup holders, and key fob.

In terms of aesthetics on the outside, the sedan introduces new exterior colors – Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue – inspired by the volcanic landscapes of Iceland and Indonesia. Interior customization is expanded with two new two-tone options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige.

For those opting for the 3.3-liter turbo model, starting at $51,075 with taxes, enhanced standard features include rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, a Lexicon premium audio system, a dark chrome grille, and a wide sunroof. Standard across the entire G70 lineup are new Brembo brakes, while an eight-speed automatic transmission is the only option regardless of the engine choice.

Full pricing details can be found in the chart below. All prices include destination charges.