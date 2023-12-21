Luxury automaker Genesis reveals the US pricing and packaging details for the upgraded 2024 G70 sport sedan. With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,625 with destination fees included, the model is slightly more expensive than last year but the price hike is accompanied by a more powerful base engine.

Last year, the G70 had a starting price of $40,525 with tax, title, license, and destination charges included for the base variant with a 2.0-liter turbo engine. That engine is replaced with a more powerful 2.5-liter turbo for the 2024 with a peak output of 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. This represents an increase of 48 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque compared to last year.

As standard, the 2024 G70 2.5T features the company’s Highway Driving Assist safety and driver assistance features. Other notable updates include a touch-type climate control display and a frameless rear-view mirror. Design improvements inside the cabin extend to multi-function switches, new door and console garnish patterns, tweaked air vents, cup holders, and key fob.

In terms of aesthetics on the outside, the sedan introduces new exterior colors – Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue – inspired by the volcanic landscapes of Iceland and Indonesia. Interior customization is expanded with two new two-tone options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige.

For those opting for the 3.3-liter turbo model, starting at $51,075 with taxes, enhanced standard features include rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, a Lexicon premium audio system, a dark chrome grille, and a wide sunroof. Standard across the entire G70 lineup are new Brembo brakes, while an eight-speed automatic transmission is the only option regardless of the engine choice.

Full pricing details can be found in the chart below. All prices include destination charges.

Model MSRP
G70 2.5T Standard RWD $42,625
G70 2.5T Standard AWD $44,725
G70 3.3T Sport Advanced RWD $51,075
G70 3.3T Sport Advanced AWD $53,175

Source: Genesis

