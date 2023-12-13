Mercedes-Benz Classic is opening the doors to its coveted vehicle collection, presenting a rare opportunity to participate in the prestigious "1000 Miglia 2024" classic car rally. The German automaker is offering a limited edition package featuring three original 300 SL "Gullwing" cars from its legendary collection for three wealthy people.

Participants will have the chance to drive these iconic vehicles in the rally alongside a professional racing driver, mirroring the journey of racing legends such as Rudolf Caracciola and Sir Stirling Moss.

The "1000 Miglia", one of the pinnacles in the classic car calendar, promises a thousand miles of dream roads from Brescia to Rome and back, showcasing a fleet of remarkable automobiles. The package, priced at 150,000 euros before taxes – around $161,830 with the current exchange rates – provides participants with the complete works team experience. This includes the privilege of driving one of the three available 300 SL cars, a racing driver as a co-pilot, organizational and technical support, and a dedicated test drive weekend in Stuttgart for preparation. The "1000 Miglia" rally is scheduled for June 11 to 15, 2024.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing at 1000 Miglia

3 Photos

For those with their own Mercedes-Benz classic car, technical support packages are available starting from 15,000 euros before taxes ($16,180), catering to individual needs. To ensure fairness for the more expensive package, in the event of more interest than available packages, selection will be through a drawing lots system.

Prospective participants, aged 25 to 80, need to possess a valid international driving license for at least four years, and a certificate of good health confirming physical suitability. More importantly, the purchaser must also present proof of successful participation in a roadworthiness test by Mercedes-Benz Classic prior to the "1000 Miglia" event. Registration for the draw opens on January 18, 2024, and closes on February 15, 2024.