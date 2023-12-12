Even though we don’t get the Toyota Hilux here in America, the compact pickup is hugely popular overseas. And for 2024, it gets even better with a new hybrid diesel engine that adds an extra boost of power and efficiency. Now Toyota might even make an electric version.

In an interview with Top Gear, Toyota Europe’s light commercial vehicles division head, Emmanuel Beaune, said the company is still looking into a Hilux EV. "It's really part of our multi-pathway approach, to have different powertrains and solutions," says Beaune. "So, it's too early to comment on an electric Hilux today. There are some investigations, but I cannot say more."

Toyota built a one-off electric Hilux concept in 2022, shown above. Called the Hilux Revo BEV, it debuted with around 143 miles of range, but there were no specifics on things like battery capacity or electric motors. Toyota did confirm, though, that it will soon roll out electric pickup trucks as taxis in markets like Thailand.

Right now, there are no small electric pickup trucks in markets where the Hilux competes. But we know Isuzu is planning a battery-powered D-Max and Volkswagen is building an electric SUV based on its Amarok pickup. We’ll have to wait and see which one of these companies makes it to market first.