The current Toyota Hilux may have debuted in mid-2015 but the eighth-generation model is still going strong. The go-anywhere, do-anything truck is getting the GR Sport treatment for a second time in the UK, following the initial version launched in early 2022. It combines an assortment of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. Since this is a lower-tier GR Sport rather than a spicy GR or even hotter GRMN version, it sadly doesn't have extra power.

Just like its predecessor, the Hilux GR Sport II comes exclusively as a double cab model. The suspension lift has raised the pickup's ride height by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) while the front and rear tracks are now 140 mm (5.5 in) and 150 mm (5.9 in) wider, respectively. It sits on new 17-inch lightweight wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The revised truck should be a smidge better off the beaten path as the approach angle has increased from 29 to 30 degrees.

2024 Toyota Hilux GR Sport II (UK)

There are additional skin-deep changes since Toyota is installing new monotube dampers for faster response on rough terrain. The Hilux GR Sport II also benefits from superior stopping power courtesy of enlarged front disc brakes while the old-school rear drums have made way for discs. Minor aerodynamic improvements have been implemented thanks to new air curtains at the front while the rear has a sleeker sport bar and bed cover.

To set it apart from the regular Hilux versions, Toyota has given the GR Sport II a mesh grille, red brake calipers, and numerous dark accents. The red and black theme continues inside where GR logos adorn the front headrests while the seatbelts are finished in red. An eight-inch infotainment is standard, complete with built-in navigation as well as wired and wireless support for Apple CarPlay while Android Auto is wired.

As mentioned in the beginning, there are no changes underneath the hood where the turbodiesel 2.8-liter engine continues to produce 201 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque delivered via a six-speed automatic transmission. In some markets, Toyota sells a more potent Hilux GR Sport with 221 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm).

Toyota UK will begin sales of the Hilux GR Sport II early next year and start deliveries later in 2024.