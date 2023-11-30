Since 2020 – its first full year on the market – the Hyundai Palisade has been a very strong seller for the South Korean automaker, repeatedly delivering more than 80,000 units of the family hauler annually. Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the first generation of the large SUV is nearing the end of its lifecycle and we know a next-generation model is already under development. It turns out, we should be expecting it with great excitement.

This is what Hyundai said during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show through the voice of Olabisi Boyle, the company’s vice president of product planning. In an interview with Car Buzz, she explained that the Palisade will be redesigned and will be very different from the model that is still on sale today. She also said that even though the new Santa Fe also has seven available seats under its boxy shape, the two SUVs won’t compete against each other on the market.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy: Review

26 Photos

"We're also redesigning the Palisade,” Boyle told the online publication. “I think you will be very excited. We want to take the things that they [the customers] like to the next level. I'm excited for when it comes, but I have to keep myself from saying too much."

Boyle also said that the visual revisions for the Palisade would likely be equally major to the new Santa Fe's redesign but not necessarily similar in styling. We don’t know what exactly this means but Hyundai will be “designing them for each segment space that's appropriate."

We also know from earlier reports that the family vehicle with an internal codename "LX3" is allegedly going into production in January 2025. This gives Hyundai a little over a year to complete the development work on the new Palisade, which is expected to switch to a new platform with a longer wheelbase compared to today’s Palisade. The automaker is reportedly going to give its largest SUV an electrified 2.5-liter, while the 2.2-liter diesel mill will likely be discontinued from the international markets.

Another major change in the engine lineup is expected to come in the form of a new 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 replacing the current naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6. The latter has a peak output of 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet and the new turbo unit could bring a healthy power increase and an improved fuel efficiency.