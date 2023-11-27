It's been more than a year since BMW unveiled the XM as its first dedicated M model since the legendary M1 from the late 1970s and early 1980s. Following its world premiere, the plug-in hybrid SUV received two additional versions – an XM 50e with an inline-six for select markets and this beefy Label Red. Oddly enough, the Bavarian brand subsequently decided to drop the "Red" part of its name.

The XM Label celebrated its debut last April at Auto Shanghai 2023 and it's now getting a new look by morphing into a MotoGP Safety Car for the 2024 season. Compared to the standard vehicle, it has gained a beefy front splitter, a roof-mounted light bar, and extra flashing LEDs in the front bumper. Inside, it boasts a pair of Recaro front bucket seats with a six-point harness, additional controls for those new lights, and a fire extinguisher in case something goes horribly wrong.

2024 BMW XM Label MotoGP Safety Car

31 Photos

The XM Label Safety Car was presented in Valencia during the 2023 MotoGP season finale where BMW also brought a second car. As the winner of this year's BMW M Award for the fastest qualifier, Francesco Bagnaia received the keys to his shiny new electrified SUV. Last year, the very same rider took home an M3 Touring with center-mounted stacked exhaust tips. 2023 represents the 21st time BMW has handed out the BMW M Award but the German luxury automaker has been the "Official Car of MotoGP" supplier for 25 years.

With wild styling, a massive SUV body, and a hefty curb weight of nearly 6,000 pounds (over 2,700 kilograms), the XM Label is a purist's worst nightmare. It does have something going for it since we're dealing with BMW's most powerful production vehicle ever. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and electric motor work together for a combined output of 738 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

It's the most expensive BMW model money can buy in the United States, retailing from $185,000 before options. Add the only two available extras – Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the M Driver's Package – and the price jumps to nearly $192,000 after factoring in the destination fees. It still undercuts a base Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, available in the US from $197,950.