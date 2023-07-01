BMW just opened the XM Label Red configurator on its website. Even though the waiting list has been open since February, this is the first opportunity to spec out the large SUV, which starts at $185,000 plus another $995 for destination fees. For that price, you can choose any shade of paint, including metallic hues like Anglesey Green Metallic, the matte Frozen Black, Ruby Black Metallic, or Frozen Tulum Blue.

The standard wheels are 22-inch double-spoke, bi-color M Light Alloy Wheels, with 23-inch M Light Alloy Star-spoke wheels optional. Buyers can select between several tire packages, including all-season, performance, and high-performance compounds. No matter which wheel and tire package you select, the final price remains unchanged, as it does when you add the Toronto Red exterior trim or M Sport brakes with blue or red calipers.

It's the same inside the BMW XM Label Red, which only comes in full Merino leather with red accents and carbon fiber M Signature trim. But check the box for the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and you'll add $3,400. The sound system includes exclusive Diamond Dome tweeters, fully active amplification channels, and QuantumLogic Surround/Dynamic Sound Equalizing.

Like most BMW performance vehicles, buyers can opt for the $2,500 M Driver's Package. In addition to raising the top speed of the XM, the package also includes a one-day high-performance driving class at the BMW Performance Center. The course allows you to take the XM through various high-speed exercises, letting you experience the limits of the vehicle in a controlled environment.

The final box to check involves a choice of BMW Ultimate Care+ bundles, which range in price between $850 and $6,649 depending on the level of maintenance and timeframe. The top-level BMW Ultimate Care+ 4 Bundle provides extended coverage and replacement of wear-and-tear items for an additional four years and 89,000 miles. This brings the total coverage to seven years or 125,000 miles and is transferable if you sell your vehicle.

The bottom line is $198,544, including destination charges, only $12,549 over the base price. BMW has surprisingly restrained the options list for the XM Label Red, but it is already a limited edition package. By comparison, you could order a base BMW X3 sDrive30i and quickly add over $17,000.