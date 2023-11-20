We're not movie experts, but it’s probably safe to say that The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese's epic 2013 biographical comedy crime flick, ranks as one of the most iconic films of this era. For us gearheads, that’s in part true due to one automotive star that made an appearance in the movie: a 1989 Lamborghini Countach. That car is going to be auctioned in Abu Dhabi by Bonhams on November 25 with all its on-screen damage.

The Countach with chassis number ZA9CAOSA6KLA12692 is one of just 658 examples of the 25th Anniversary Edition ever produced. It played a pivotal role in some of the film's most unforgettable moments, capturing the essence of Jordan Belfort's extravagant lifestyle. It stole the spotlight alongside DiCaprio, even though it had just 3 minutes and 11 seconds of screen time. In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Belfort navigates the supercar with comical difficulty, engaging in a slurred conversation with his on-screen wife, Naomi, played by Margot Robbie.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street for sale

15 Photos

The Italian machine was meticulously preserved in its post-stunt condition with all the damage still unrepaired. And if you are starting to recall another Countach from the movie that was announced as available back in August this year, you are not wrong. But that’s a different car.

Chassis number ZA9CA05A0KLA12722 went almost unnoticed in the shadow of its counterpart. Acting as a backup car, it had its moment in the spotlight though, appearing on screen for approximately 16 seconds in two brief shots. Notably different from the other Lambo, the backup car lacked a rear wing and featured a black-and-white steering wheel and a distinct Euro-spec front bumper.

For the lucky buyer, who is expected to pay between $1.5 and $2 million, this acquisition will go beyond the four wheels of the damaged Countach. A comprehensive package awaits, including one of only four of the film's most iconic costumes, director's chair, clapboard, crew hoodies, and DVDs of the film – all signed by the illustrious trio of Scorsese, DiCaprio, and Robbie. As for the undamaged Lambo, it will be sold at RM Sotheby's Auction in New York in December.