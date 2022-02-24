To promote The Batman, Warner Brothers built a fake Batcave and invited some people to check it out. Inside, the company displayed the costumes from the new movie, but the real highlight was showing off the screen-used Batmobile stunt car.

According to the unnamed person talking about the car in this clip, the car was one of four Batmobiles made for the movie. This one was primarily for driving scenes. Another of the vehicles used a Tesla for its basis so that the machine was quiet while shooting indoors or at night.

This one has a V8 making 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts). Unfortunately, the person speaking in this video doesn't offer any other details about the powertrain.

What's fascinating about this clip is how close the person filming can get to the car because you can see previously unseen details. For example, there are pipes visible through the holes in the sides of the bulge in the hood.

For folks who love the new Batmobile's look, there are plenty of models on the way that let you own one. A Lego Technic kit has 1,360 pieces, and the completed vehicle measures 17 inches (45 centimeters) long with the rear flame attached.

There are also two 1:10 scale RC cars. The $500 version comes with an illuminated display base. A simplified take is available for $100.

The Batman premieres March 4, 2022. Robert Pattinson takes on the role of the Caped Crusader. Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman. The villains are Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The film is set when Batman is in just his second year of crimefighting. Judging by the trailer, he's going up against a very dark take on the Riddler. Also, there's an attraction between the Dark Knight and Catwoman. It's not entirely clear where the Penguin fits into the plot.