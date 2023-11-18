So, you love cars? We do as well, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1 readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list all 20,000 global jobs currently in the database, but we can share some interesting positions in the US that could be fun. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of November 5, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

This is a paid internship for college students at the junior level or above, focusing on a career in communications, marketing, or something related. You'll work with the comms team on all kinds of projects, both internal and external.

Location: Smyrna, Tennessee

Here's another foot-in-the-door opportunity for a college student, this time in the engineering fold. It's a full-time position available to students with at least a 3.0 GPA, and it's based at Nissan's Smyrna plant. You'll shadow the first-line Maintenance Supervisor in daily duties, handling everything from engineering projects to staff meetings.

Location: Attleboro, Massachusetts

This is decidedly not an internship. Sensata seeks a person with at least a bachelor's degree and "relevant" work experience, though a specific range isn't specified. This is a high-level role that plans, implements, and oversees various strategies for the company.

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

This dealership group needs a skilled IT pro to handle all kinds of IT duties, tweaking hardware and software for various company systems among other duties. A bachelor's degree is needed, along with at least two years of experience.

Location: Hummelstown, Pennsylvania

If you like cars, like wrenching on cars, and want a foot in the door, this could be a gig to consider. Goodyear will train individuals for this ground-level tech role, working at the company's Hummelstown location. You'll be mounting and balancing tires, doing oil changes, and other auto-related duties.