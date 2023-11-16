This is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N you can buy in America starting next year. The high-performance EV initially broke cover in July for international markets, but the low-riding crossover for the US officially debuts today at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be available at dealers starting in March 2024. Customers can soon purchase the electric crossover with two electric motors and up to an estimated 641 horsepower. The EV’s standard output is 601 hp, but the N Grin Boost function ups the output and maximizes acceleration for 10 seconds.

Gallery: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (US Spec)

56 Photos

N Grin Boost is one of several software tricks Hyundai has integrated into the Ioniq 5 N available here and elsewhere. N Launch Control provides three traction level settings to get the fastest possible start, while the N Pedal prioritizes cornering capability over energy efficiency.

N Brake Regen, the vehicle’s primary braking mechanism, provides up to 0.6 g of deceleration. N Race has two modes, Endurance and Sprint, that optimize the car for those specific track conditions. N e-shift and N Active Sound + enhance the driving experience by simulating the sounds and feelings of an internal combustion engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Hyundai can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.25 seconds with all of its software gizmos engaged. It has an electronically limited 162-mile-per-hour top speed and a new 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery. Hyundai will release the battery’s range figure closer to its launch in the US market next year. It’ll recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The 5 N is lower, wider, and longer due to the wider wheels and more prominent rear diffuser. Hyundai accentuates its high-performance EV with the unique N Mask front fascia and a lip spoiler. It has side skirts accented in Luminous Orange. Twenty-one-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires sit at all four corners.

Hyundai will offer the 5 N in the US in five colors: Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte (late availability), Atlas White, and Soultronic Orange Pearl. Buyers will only have one interior color option – black with Performance Blue accents.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will reach US dealers in March 2024. The automaker hasn’t provided a price, but the top-tier Ioniq 5 Limited starts at $54,685 (the price includes the $1,335 destination charge) for the 2024 model year, and we expect the Ioniq 5 N to cost more. The 2024 Kia EV6 GT, with 576 hp, can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and shares its platform with the Hyundai. The Kia starts at $62,925 (the price includes the $1,325 destination charge).