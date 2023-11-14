Pratt Miller Motorsports on Tuesday shared images of the Corvette race car that will compete in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship, giving us our first look at the iconic yellow livery that will once again grace race tracks across America next year.

While this Z06 GT3.R may look similar to the outgoing Corvette from the 2023 season, far more has changed behind the scenes. The Corvette Racing factory program closed its doors at the end of the season, replaced by a Pratt Miller-run program for 2024 onwards. The Z06 GT3.R will still race in GTD Pro, and it'll have a similar driver line up with four full-timers: Nicky Catsburg, Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner and Alexander Sims.

The team, called Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, will still receive factory support, though presumably talks between the team and Chevy will be diminished versus prior years. It's unclear what that means for the connection between road and race car as the season evolves. As before, the Z06 GT3.R will use a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plane-crank V-8 derived from the Z06 road car.

“The Corvette Z06 GT3.R breaks new ground for Chevrolet and the Corvette Racing program,” GM Motorsports Engineering Competition direct Mark Stielow said in a statement earlier this year. “This customer-focused race car leverages learnings from throughout Corvette Racing’s lengthy and successful history, plus the expertise of our Corvette production design, engineering and powertrain teams.”

The new Z06 GT3.R will make its racing debut at the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA's season-opener event.