BMW is developing an updated 1 Series. New spy photos captured the hotter M135i variant testing with less camouflage covering its face.

BMW launched the current-generation BMW 1 Series in 2019, switching it to a front-wheel-drive platform. The revamped model will continue to spin the front wheels in its standard guise, but it’s unclear if the company will significantly change the powertrain lineup.

Gallery: New BMW 1 Series Spy Photos

17 Photos

The hotter M135i currently packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It delivers 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, and there are rumors that the car’s output might grow to 315 hp to coincide with the fresh styling.

The sportier 1 Series, which BMW might rename the M140i, features a large trapezoidal intake occupying the front bumper below the kidney grille. The car has its production headlights installed, but details were harder to discern at the rear. The taillights remain covered, likely hiding a revamped design, but BMW couldn’t hide the quad tailpipes sticking out the back.

Previous spy photos glimpsed the car’s cabin but failed to capture much. BMW had covered the dashboard, steering wheel, driver-side door card, center console, and a portion of the seats with black fabric, hiding the new details from view. However, the pics revealed that the car will have a little switch for the gear selector and two charging ports near the cup holder.

The shots also suggested that BMW would redesign the dashboard and instrument panel. The bezel for the central display looked taller than the screen in the current model, with a kink in the side reminiscent of the automaker’s dash-spanning, dual-screen setup. The screens are likely sitting above reconfigured vents and physical switches.

We still don’t know when BMW will reveal the redesigned 1 Series. It might happen before the end of the year, but December 31 is quickly approaching, and there are only so many weeks left until we’re in 2024. We wouldn’t be surprised if the reveal happened early next year.