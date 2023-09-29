The world of Gran Turismo 7 is about to get even more exciting as update 1.38 brings three cool Japanese cars and a few other improvements. This month’s update is now available for download and it includes an old-school JDM Honda Civic.

This particular car earned the prestigious Gran Turismo Award in 2017, a recognition reserved for the finest custom cars showcased at SEMA. At first glance, the most striking feature of the hatch is its wide body kit, courtesy of the Japanese tuning firm Pandem. This kit, along with a front splitter and a rear wing, not only enhances the car's aesthetics but also improves its aerodynamic performance. The carbon fiber hood, which boasts a bold design adds to the car's aggressive and distinctive appearance.

Under the hood, the original engine has undergone a substantial transformation. The stock engine has been swapped out in favor of a Honda K24 inline-four unit. While it initially appeared at SEMA with a naturally aspirated setup, the Civic later underwent extensive tuning, including the addition of a turbocharger. A five-speed sequential gearbox channels the power to the front wheels.

Another interesting addition to the Gran Turismo’s lineup is a diesel-powered Mazda race car. The Mazda3 Bio Concept, a next-generation bio-diesel fueled racing car designed for real-world testing in the 2023 Super Taikyu endurance racing series, is entering the game with a 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D engine. It runs on Susteo, a 100 percent bio-diesel fuel derived from used cooking oil, and produces between 236,7 horsepower and 256,4 hp.

The final new car is the 11th generation of the Honda Civic in Type R form. With a 2.0-liter turbo four-pot under the bonnet, it delivers 325 hp, making it one of the most powerful front-wheel-drive models currently in production. Last but not least, gamers can find 29 additional Spots in the Nissan section in Brand Central, as well as two new extra menus.