You might already have the Lightning McQueen Crocs in your closet (assuming you snagged a pair before they sold out), and now Pixar and teaming up with the iconic clog brand for another iconic character – the tow truck Mater. When wearing them, you can be a precisional instrument of speed and aromatics (see the video below if you don't get the reference). They just went on sale today, Tuesday, October 17, and are already sold out in adult sizes.

The Mater Crocs feature the character's prominent teeth and smiling mouth on the toe. A partially exposed engine sticks up from the toebox, and a pair of eyes stare forward. The heel strap looks like a stylized tow truck boom. There's even a little hook on the back of this piece. The midsole features a Tow Mater logo with mud speckles and rear wheels. The back has a graphic with tow hooks and a license plate.

While they were available on the Crocs site, the adult-sized Mater Crocs were $59.95. The kids' sizes are $49.99, and the ones for toddlers are $44.99.

This is the second collaboration between Crocs and the Cars franchise. There were previously shoes featuring series protagonist Lightning McQueen, and they even had LED lights that illuminated when the wearer walked.

When Crocs initially launched the adult-sized Lightning McQueen shoes in May 2019, they sold out quickly. The company released a second batch in September 2022. Now, only kids' sizes are available for $54.99.

According to Box Office Mojo, Cars is Pixar's third-highest-grossing franchise with total earnings of $588,436,493 across the three films. The Incredibles has made $870,022,836 with just two movies in the series, and the six Toy Story entries have made $1,318,120,746.

Gallery: Pixar Cars Mater Shoes

7 Photos

However, a 2011 story from the Los Angeles Times indicated that the Cars franchise had brought in nearly $10 billion in merchandising. At that point, the second movie in the series had just premiered, so the figure has undoubtedly increased since then.

Crocs isn't the only company taking advantage of the popularity of the Cars franchise. In 2022, Porsche built a one-off 911 that it called the Sally Special in honor of the Sally Carrera character in the movie. The vehicle used a 911 Carrera GTS as a starting point but wore the unique shade Sally Blue Metallic. When the spoiler deployed, it revealed Sally's tattoo.