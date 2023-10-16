Each car that goes on sale in China must get the stamp of approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As part of a future model's homologation process, images are published on the MIIT website before the market launch. In some situations, the vehicle's design is shown weeks ahead of the actual debut. Such is the case with the EM90, Volvo's very first minivan, featured in a couple of images showing the exterior in full.

As suspected, it’s easy to realize the electric minivan appears to be based on the Zeekr 009 (pictured lower on the page) since all the pillars seem to be identical. We can say the same about the placement of the side mirrors, door handles, and fender-mounted cameras. However, the EM90 has a redesigned front fascia with different headlights to bring the styling in line with other Volvos. It also eschews the glitzy grille of the donor car in favor of a body-colored panel with small cutouts that presumably light up.

The rear has also been modified to better fit Volvo's image, but you can tell it's the same minivan by the outline of the tailgate and the position of the camera below the license plate. The EM90 looks less striking than the 009, which we'd argue is for the better, but to each his own. Since this is the Swedish brand’s first foray into the minivan segment, the box on wheels is a significant departure from the traditional crop of SUVs, sedans, and wagons.

There are some initial technical specifications to go along with these images. According to the information published on the MIIT website, the 2024 Volvo EM90 is 5206 millimeters (205 inches) long, 2024 mm (79.6 in) wide, and 1859 mm (73.1 in) tall. It's going to be offered with 19- and 20-inch wheels for a six-seat electric family hauler that will tip the scales at a hefty 2,763 kilograms (6,091 pounds).

The wheelbase matches that of the Zeekr 009, which measures 3205 mm (126 in) between the front and rear axles. Geely's premium brand founded in 2021 also sells its minivan with a fancier 2+2 layout but we'll have to wait and see whether Volvo also intends to roll out a more luxurious derivative. It could happen considering the Buick GL8 and Lexus LM can also be had with only two rear seats.

2023 Zeekr 009

22 Photos

While those two rivals have combustion engines, the EM90 is listed on the MIIT website as having a rear-mounted electric motor with 200 kilowatts, which works out to 268 horsepower. However, we should mention the Zeekr 009 also comes with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with 536 hp. This potent variant will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only four and a half seconds.

While the battery isn't mentioned, the Zeekr 009 has a lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt pack from CATL. The 140-kWh battery is good for 511 miles (822 kilometers) based on the local China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). There's also a smaller 116-kWh pack with 436 miles (702 km).

The EM90 will be officially revealed on November 12 when preorders will start in China where the minivan touted as a "Scandinavian living room on the move" is going to be manufactured.