These two tricked-out minivans may carry the Toyota badge, but they've actually been built by Toyota Auto Body, a manufacturing subsidiary of the Japanese automotive giant. We're going to see both later this month at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, which has been rebranded as the Japan Mobility Show. The concepts represent significantly different takes on a small van, not just in terms of design but also purpose.

We'd reckon the more interesting of the two is the X-Van Gear Concept, which wants to carve its own niche by infusing off-road traits into a hugely spacious minivan. It's obviously not the first family hauler targeting outdoorsy people, but it does have a few aces up its sleeve. Chief of which is the absence of B-pillars, therefore making it a lot easier to get in and out as well as maneuver items.

Toyota X-Van Gear Concept and Vellfire Spacious Lounge Concept

4 Photos

Toyota Auto Body's X-Van Gear Concept has been envisioned with a three-row layout with a front passenger seat that swivels, a second row that doubles as a table, and a sofa-like third row. It's a modular interior in the sense that the seats can be configured in six other ways depending on your needs. It boasts a three-piece sunroof for all occupants and can seat up to six people. In terms of size, it's 4695 millimeters (184.8 inches) long, 1820 mm (71.6 in) wide, and 1855 mm (73 in) tall.

As for the other van, it’s based on the latest-generation Vellfire unveiled in the second half of June. While the standard model offers 2+2+2 seating with second-row captain's chairs, this fancier derivative is strictly a four-seater with ample legroom for people relaxing on those comfy back seats. Luxurious minivans are a thing in 2023, as denoted by the Vellfire's upmarket sibling, the Lexus LM, with its mighty 48-inch screen. In this niche, there's also the Buick GL8 Century and the forthcoming Volvo EM90 based on the already high-end Zeekr 009.

The Vellfire Spacious Lounge is no ordinary minivan since it has speakers built into the rear headrests, a dedicated area for two champagnes in the back of the front center console, and a coat hanger in the cargo area. It also has nicer carpets, and a partition curtain behind the front seats for extra privacy. Toyota Auto Body has also fitted a table and power outlets for when you want to work on the go. The luxed-up van is 4955 mm (195 in) long, 1850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1945 mm (76.5 in) tall, with a massive wheelbase of 3000 mm (118.1 in).

To be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center, the 2023 Japan Mobility Show starts October 25 with the first press day and ends November 5 with the last public day.