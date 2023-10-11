Scheduled to start with the first press day on October 25, the 2023 Japan Mobility Show will be more than just about cars as companies will also present other types of mobility solutions. Yamaha has announced it'll attend the event formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show with motorcycles, scooters, and e-bikes as well as other concepts featuring more than two wheels.

Pictured above, the existing YXZ1000R has been converted to run on hydrogen while keeping the internal combustion engine. It's a recreational off-highway vehicle (ROHV) serving as an attempt to maintain the benefits of an ICE but with zero emissions. Yamaha wants to "keep the unique appeal of these engines alive, such as their sound and feel when on the go, well into the future."

Yamaha Tricera Yamaha TMW

Perhaps even more unusual is the Tricera (pictured on the left), a three-wheeler autocycle with an electric drivetrain and an open-top configuration. The concept has been developed with rear-wheel steering for even greater maneuverability around a city’s crowded streets. Additional details are not available but the idea behind it appears to be a less flashy and presumable more affordable alternative to the likes of the Polaris Slingshot.

As for the TMW (pictured on the right), it’s Yamaha's first Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) with off-road chops. It has a hybrid powertrain with electric hub motors driving the front wheels while the rear wheel is motivated by a combustion engine. It appears to have generous suspension travel and can accommodate a big carrier rack at the front. We’re being told the cargo area stays level even when going over rough terrain as well as in a lean or on an incline.

Besides Yamaha, other major domestic brands have announced plans to unveil new concepts at the Japan Mobility Show. Relevant examples include Mazda with a possibly electric MX-5 Miata and Honda with a mysterious Specialty Sports Concept.