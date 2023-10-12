We will get a peek at Infiniti's first all-electric model with the debut of the Vision Qe concept on October 24. The EV will provide an idea of what its future cars will look like and debut alongside the announcement of "several stunning new models." A lone teaser offers a hint of what to expect later this month.

The image is a silhouette of the concept, which has four-door coupe proportions. The Qe has a stretched roof, giving it some serious Hyundai Ioniq 6 vibes. The roof and rear glass smoothly flow into the rear fascia. The concept wears the brand's redesigned word mark that was part of the company's larger update of its brand identity revealed in June.

The launch of the new products coincides with Infiniti's effort to update its image. It introduced a new three-dimensional logo, a refreshed retail experience, and a fresh brand scent as part of its efforts. Infiniti ended 2022 with sales down just over 20 percent, but they have partially rebounded through the first nine months of the year, up nearly 48 percent.

The new EV and the brand's product assault are all part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 Strategy. The company unveiled the plan in 2021, updating it in early 2023 with more aggressive metrics to meet. The company wants to have no fewer than 19 new EVs and 27 new electrified models in its lineup by 2030.

The company expects electrified vehicles to account for nearly 98 percent of its European sales by 2026. Nissan hopes to reach 40 percent of its sales being electrified in the US by the decade's end.

Infiniti's EVs will likely ride on one of the five platforms underpinning 90 percent of the 35 EVs launching from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the coming years. The conglomerate announced in early 2022 that they'd jointly invest $25 billion into an aggressive EV plan while working to reduce battery prices by 65 percent by 2028. It hopes to halve prices by 2026.