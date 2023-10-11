Folks, the Hoonigan crew have moved off-road. The long-running This vs. That drag racing series has a new 1,000-foot dirt track with jumps, whoops, and hills. And if this first video is any indication of what's to come, stock up on extra popcorn.

One could do worse than kick off a racing video with a gnarly monster truck. Actually, owner Devon Villeneuve calls it Flyboy, but we'll just call it the most insane 1937 Ford we've ever seen. Aside from huge tractor tires and suspension components that extend above the hood, there's a 9.0-liter (568 cubic-inch) Chevrolet V8 crowned with a big supercharger. It runs on alcohol, and according to the video, it makes somewhere between 1,600 and 1,800 horsepower. So yeah, insane.

It's so over-the-top that it makes a tube-chassis Chevrolet Silverado Prerunner look tame. Kenny Falconer is the owner and builder of this pickup, and we emphasize the word build. He literally assembled the tube frame in his garage, and he built up a turbocharged LS V8 to make it go. The engine makes 615 hp and 700 pound-feet of torque to the wheels, and though it doesn't sit nearly as high as its This vs. That competitor, it has no problem tackling bumps or taking flight.

That brings us to the racing action, and in a word, it's good. As per This vs. That rules, it's a best-of-three competition that starts with a pure heads-up race. You might be tempted to close down the video after seeing the monster truck immediately leap to a big lead, but don't. The Prerunner is way down on power, but it's built to go fast over anything and whoa, Nellie does it come on strong at the other end.

We won't spoil any of the outcomes, but we will say this. Every race is shockingly close, with each truck clearly holding advantages and disadvantages through various sections of the course. We're looking forward to seeing what's next in this down-and-dirty series.