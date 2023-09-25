Mitsubishi has secretly been working on a new vehicle tailored to outdoorsy people it plans to unveil next month at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. Details are scarce for the time being as the press release is mostly marketing fluff although it does say the mysterious car is electrified to some extent and boasts all-wheel steering. It's said to offer "peace of mind in any weather or road conditions," so the car is likely to have all-wheel drive.

Well, perhaps using the term "car" is not entirely accurate since the shadowy teaser suggests it's not a car in the traditional sense of the meaning. It gives us the impression of a large vehicle, leading us to believe it's an overlanding vehicle of some sort. The go-anywhere capabilities suggested in the press release add credence to this being an all-terrain vehicle.

The sole preview image shows a tall vehicle with T-shaped lights flanking an illuminated Mitsubishi logo mounted right below the almost upright windshield. An extra set of lights is mounted vertically for a layout that makes us think of a futuristic Delica D:5 with even greater ground clearance. We believe the teaser likely portrays a concept rather than a production model.

At the event, Mitsubishi intends to show off a "unique, fulfilling mobility lifestyle that awakens drivers' adventurous spirit." That doesn’t say much but the Delica D:5 and Outlander PHEV are mentioned, so perhaps we'll see modified versions of the minivan and SUV for going off the beaten path.

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center, the largest in the country. This year's event kicks off with the press days on October 25 and 26, followed by an invitation-only day on October 27 when people with disabilities will also be allowed. The general public days are scheduled from October 28 until November 5.