Ram pickup trucks are popular, without question. Ram and Chevrolet have been duking it out for second place in the sales column for years now, but this particular Ram owner might step away from his Rebel after spending 18 months and 18,000 miles with one. At the very least, it sounds like he's done with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine.

Specifically, this owner review focuses on a 2022 Ram 1500 in Rebel trim with the aforementioned turbocharged V6 diesel. The review comes from Ian Schoenleber, who shared his experience in a comprehensive YouTube video. In the clip he states he bought the truck during the pandemic, ultimately paying just shy of $70,000 before taxes. That's among his complaints, as he points out the pricey rig doesn't have features like automatic headlights or adaptive cruise control that are standard in far less expensive vehicles.

On the subject of price, his chief complaint is the EcoDiesel V6. A $4,995 option for the Ram 1500 Rebel, he simply states it's not worth the cost once you factor in all the extra maintenance required. Wrenching on the truck himself, he says the factory-recommended oil and oil filter cost $90 ... each. Then there's the need for DEF fluid every 1,000 to 2,000 miles, and the price for diesel fuel in the US is considerably higher than gasoline.

Beyond maintenance, he feels the engine just doesn't make good power, especially at lower revs. By the end of the video, he flat-out states a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel six-pot are better trucks. Harsh words for sure, but perhaps Ram felt the same way. The company ended production of Ram 1500s with the EcoDiesel in early 2023.

Gallery: 2020 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel: Review

12 Photos

It's not an entirely bad experience, however. Despite the engine frustrations, this owner loves averaging 25 miles per gallon in a modified full-size truck with suspension and tire upgrades. Before the changes, the mileage was even better, near 30 mpg on the highway which tracks with official ratings. A full tank of diesel can last for 800 miles, and he says it's a comfortable truck for journeys. This review points out the Rebel's sharp interior and bold design outside as major pluses, too.

Our Take On The EcoDiesel Ram: 2020 Ram 1500 Limited EcoDiesel Review: Seventy. Five. Grand.

However, it's not enough to offset the costs and general disappointment with the EcoDiesel engine. The 24-minute review offers all kinds of insight into the truck, leading to the conclusion that he wouldn't buy it again if given the choice.