Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.

It celebrates the TT's 25th anniversary as the first generation went on sale back in 1998, three years after the namesake concept car. Serving as a bridge through time, Audi will be offering the five-cylinder coupe exclusively with Nardo Grey paint along with bespoke 20-inch glossy black wheels featuring a seven-spoke design. The OLED taillights come as standard equipment while the quarter glass is adorned by the "Iconic Edition" lettering.

2023 Audi TT RS Iconic Edition

109 Photos

The most notable visual upgrade for the TT is represented by the aero kit perfected in the wind tunnel. It encompasses a front splitter, canards, and blades in the side front air intake. A fixed carbon fiber wing has been added at the rear where both sides of the diffuser have vertical elements. Audi has also spruced up the interior with two-tone RS seats featuring honeycomb stitching, Alcantara door cards, a numbered badge, and numerous yellow accents.

There aren't any mechanical changes, so the Iconic Edition features the same 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 395 horsepower and 480 Newton-meters (353 pound-feet) of torque. Output is sent to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed S Tronic automatic transmission to enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h).

There's just one problem with the Iconic Edition – it's extremely expensive. While a TT RS retails for £57,315 in the United Kingdom, the special edition costs an eye-watering £87,650. The £30,000 price difference is hard to swallow, but then again, we might be looking at the 2.5 TFSI's epilogue in the TT. The Ingolstadt-based marque has already bid adieu to the five-cylinder version in the United States with a Heritage Edition limited to 50 examples.