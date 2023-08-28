The second-generation Nissan Armada was unveiled at the 2016 Chicago Auto Show but its bones are much older than that since the fullsize SUV is based on the Y62 Patrol introduced in 2010. Suffice it to say, an all-new model can't come soon enough. Thankfully, it looks as though the world premiere is inching closer. According to Automotive News, a fully revamped model was shown during the annual dealer conference organized in Las Vegas.

One dealer who attended the event claims the next-gen Armada is going to be bigger and will look more rugged. It allegedly has restyled headlights and taillights as well as an all-new interior with upgraded materials, bigger screens, and up-to-date safety and assistance driving systems. The source goes as far as to say it’s "Range-Rover-like," although logic tells us the the recently teased Infiniti QX80 will be more luxurious than its Nissan counterpart.

2023 Nissan Armada

7 Photos

Nissan North America informed dealers that the next Armada will be powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine pushing out 424 horsepower delivered to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. That would represent a major change considering the current model has a naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 with 400 hp routed to the AWD system through a seven-speed auto. Torque isn’t mentioned in the report but it has to be substantially higher than the eight-cylinder’s 413 pound-feet thanks to forced induction, even after losing two cylinders.

By extension, the global Patrol could also downsize and add a pair of turbos. Lest we forget that in the Middle East, Nissan is selling a high-performance Nismo variant of the Patrol with an extra 28 hp for a grand total of 428 hp but torque remains unchanged. The switch to a twin-turbo V6 would echo a similar move taken by Toyota with the Land Cruiser 300 and its fancier Lexus LX sibling as both have dropped the NA V8 in favor of a TT V6.

It's not known when Nissan intends to unveil the new three-row body-on-frame SUV for the US market, although a report from early 2022 claimed the debut is scheduled to take place near the end of 2023.