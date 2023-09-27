Mazda just unveiled the 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid in Europe, which includes refreshed styling and a new color called Glass Blue. However, the big news is a simplified configuration process with revised trim levels, including Prime, Centre, Exclusive, Homura, and Homura Plus.

Based on the Toyota Yaris, the latest iteration of the Mazda2 Hybrid separates itself with revised styling, including a new bumper and grill design, giving the vehicle more of a Mazda identity. The look carries over to the rear, which features body-color liftgate trim, creating a more sporty and expressive look.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid

8 Photos

Underneath the updated styling is Mazda's intelligent hybrid technology, which seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power or a combination of the two. The 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine produces 91 horsepower on its own or up to 114 hp in conjunction with the 59-kW electric motor. Performance numbers include a 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 109 mph (175 km/h).

However, the performance numbers most hybrid buyers are interested in involve fuel economy. Here, the Mazda2 Hybrid delivers up to 61.9 miles per gallon (3.8 liters/100 km) in the WLTP combined cycle, depending on wheel size and trim level.

The entry-level Prime includes standard keyless entry, a USB-C connection, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moving up to the Centre adds upgraded speakers while the Exclusive provides auto fold side mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, and front and rear parking sensors for blind spot and parking assists.

The Homura grade builds on the Exclusive line, adding LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Finally, the top-level Homura Plus replaces the standard nine-inch multimedia display with a larger 10.5-inch version and adds a panoramic glass sunroof.

The Mazda2 Hybrid holds significant importance for Mazda as its B-segment offering and as part of the automaker's multi-solution strategy to reduce emissions. It's part of a global lineup that includes the Mazda3, as well as crossovers like the CX-30 and CX-5 that are available in the US. By 2030, the company plans to offer a full range of electric vehicles and is relaunching a new rotary engine for the MX-30 plug-in hybrid.