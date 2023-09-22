Following the North American debut of the 2024 BRZ tS back in July, its Japanese equivalent is now official and bears a different name. Meet the STI Sport, a new trim level offered in the Land of the Rising Sun with just about the same goodies as its American sibling. It gets 17-inch Brembo brakes with front and rear ventilated discs hugged by gold calipers behind 18-inch dark metallic wheels wrapped in 215/40 R18 high-performance tires.

Subie is upgrading the suspension by installing an STI-tuned Hitachi Astemo sensitive frequency response damper (SFRD) at the front axle along with a different rear damper also tweaked by Subaru Tecnica International. Cosmetic changes are limited to black side mirror caps and roof antenna while the BRZ logo in the headlights now comes with a cherry red finish. Inside, the BRZ STI Sport boasts burgundy/black suede/leather seats, dark metallic accents, and an STI-branded red start/stop button.

2024 Subaru BRZ STI Sport (JDM)

7 Photos

Subaru Japan estimates it'll sell 350 units monthly and is charging 3,762,000 yen. That works out to approximately $25,400 at current exchange rates. Go for the automatic model and you'll be paying the equivalent of $25,800. The STI Sport's local debut is scheduled for September 24 at the FUJI 86/BRZ STYLE 2023 event to be held at the Fuji Speedway.

In related news, the JDM-spec 2024 Subaru BRZ is offered with the EyeSight driver assistance system even on cars equipped with the manual gearbox, therefore mirroring the US-spec model. The Japanese model also gets an updated vehicle dynamics control (VDC) system and different tires for the base R trim level.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the 2024 BRZ sold in Japan soldiers on with the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer gasoline engine routing power to the rear wheels.