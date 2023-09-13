Deliveries of the 2024 Ford Mustang started late last month and we are starting to see more and more examples arriving at their new homes. People with access to dynos have already started measuring the pony car’s output but today, it is time to talk about something different – how much the new Mustang weighs.

The video at the top of this page comes courtesy of Late Model Restoration (LMR) on YouTube, a channel that is focused on all kinds of Mustang video content. This time around, we see a 2024 Mustang GT with the 400a package and Brembo brakes get its weight measured in front of the camera. The car is equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission and has about three-quarters of a tank of fuel.

Without further ado, here’s the important number – the car tips the scales at exactly 3,843 pounds. For what it’s worth, Ford advertises the 2024 Mustang GT with an automatic gearbox at 3,832 lbs, which seems pretty fair considering the fuel in the tank. Also, it’s worth noting that LMR’s measurement shows a weight balance between the front and rear axles of 55 to 45 percent.

The video also makes a quick comparison with the previous generation Mustang. It takes a 2018 Mustang GT with the Performance package as an example and that car weighs 3,860 lbs with a full tank of fuel and no driver. Give or take the quarter tank of fuel and the number the 2024 Mustang GT is weighing, the numbers are almost the same. We’ve read comments about how the new Mustang could be heavier than its predecessor and it might be depending on the specification. But in this case, the numbers aren’t that different.

Just recently, we saw the new Mustang in Dark Horse trim on the dyno where it maxed out at 408 horsepower and 357 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. However, it is worth pointing out that these numbers were registered in less-than-ideal conditions. You can also check out how the 2024 Mustang GT performed in an earlier dyno test.