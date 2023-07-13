The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuted today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but it wasn't alone. Hyundai also brought along the Ioniq 5 N Drift Spec, which looks more hardcore than the standard performance model and sounds wicked in the video above. Motor1.com reached out to Hyundai for additional details about the car and will update this story when we hear back.

The car's idle has a distinct, combustion-like burble emitting from under the car. The production Hyundai Ioniq 5 N comes equipped with N Active Sound +, which uses the car's 10-speaker system (eight internal and two external) to create a unique sound signature that helps communicate the car's power usage to the driver.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Drift Spec

7 Photos

Hyundai has three sound themes for the production 5 N, one of which mimics the sound of the brand's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The other two themes take inspiration from the RN22e and twin-engine fighter jets, with the latter featuring variable volume during cornering.

N Active Sound + is part of a suite of features on the production version that help it communicate with the driver. N e-shift simulates the shifts of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission fitted to combustion-engine cars, which is another way Hyundai is using software to transmit what the car is doing to the driver.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N that will go on sale features a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The EV is capable of delivering up to 641 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque (those numbers might slightly change before production) with the N Grin Boost function engaged. The mode increases output for 10-second increments and can get the car to 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. It takes 3.5 seconds without it.

The race-ready Ioniq 5 N Drift Spec features a more prominent front lip spoiler extending from the stylish face. It has giant wings on the outside of the bumper with tow straps sticking out from the front and rear fascias. Beefy race tires are visible under the black fender flares.

Inside, a blue roll cage is clearly visible, alluding to its track prowess, and there's a giant handbrake sticking out from the center console. Hyundai had the track in mind when designing the production version, reinforcing the center console in the Ioniq 5 N while adding a knee pad and shin support for those spirited driving moments.