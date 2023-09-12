The Audi R8 will end production with the 2023 model. The automaker is discontinuing the supercar, but it's not going quietly into the night. On Instagram, Audi is asking R8 fans for their input on how the company should film the car for one last adventure.

From today until Friday, September 15, Audi is allowing fans to vote on various aspects of the R8's final adventure. Today, the brand started soliciting votes for the film's location and opening shot. The locations include winding roads, city streets, the racetrack, and the desert, while the choices for the opening shot are sunrise, golden hour, blue hour, and midnight.

Audi is collecting votes through Instagram's polling feature. It's unclear what other aspects of the film fans can vote on in the coming days as the company asks its followers to help it take the R8 "on one more adventure." Audi teased the R8's last lap earlier this month as "something special."

The 2023 Audi R8 GT RWD will be the last hoorah for the supercar and the most powerful rear-wheel-drive version. The automaker plans to produce just 333 for the entire world, with 150 coming to the United States.

Powering the supercar is Audi's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. It makes 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Audi says the coupe can sprint up to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and 124 mph in 10.2 seconds. It has a 199-mph top speed.

Audi launched the R8 in 2006 as a 2007 model, a 4.2-liter V8 powering the new supercar. It made 414 hp, with the 2009 model receiving a step up in performance with the 5.2-liter V10 that offered 525 hp. It wouldn't be until 2011 that Audi would launch the first R8 GT, which had 552 hp on tap.

Audi set the R8 GT apart from other variants with unique badging, special aerodynamics, and a 55-pound reduction in weight. The supercar features a black Four Rings emblem and an R8 GT badge on the back. Audi offers the 2023 R8 GT in Suzuka Gray, Daytona Gray, and Tango Red metallic colors.

The R8 GT isn't cheap, commanding $251,395 (the price includes the $1,495 destination charge). That’s a lot of money, but it's the price some people will pay to own one of the last R8s ever made.

Gallery: 2023 Audi R8 V10 GT RWD